EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Public Works Department is hosting a free community clean up event on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The county says the event is part of a series of community cleanups the department will be hosting from April to August and will allow residents to dispose of unwanted items while making a difference in their communities.

The drop off location will be Hueco Mountain Estates on Pony Express Rd.

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted. Only 5 tires per residence. Tires must be 18 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires,and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash. Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc. Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.



The county says household hazardous waste such as oils, paints, petroleum products and harsh chemicals will not be accepted.

For more information, contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.