El Paso County to host community clean up event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two free community clean up events Saturday.

According to a release, the event allows El Paso County residents to get rid of unwanted items while making a difference in the community.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to Noon. The two drop off locations are:

Fabens: 1331 N. Fabens Rd., El Paso, TX 79838

Canutillo: 1002 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, TX 79835

Event officials said passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

Tires

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

One pick-up truckload per resident of bulk trash.

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

According to a release, some items may not be accepted, therefore residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.

For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.