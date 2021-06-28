El Paso County to discuss statewide voting rights suit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The League of United Latin American Citizens and Voto Latino are suing counties across Texas, contesting a newly approved state law they say violates voting rights of residents.

The suit centers around Senate Bill 1111, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, which adds restrictions to acceptable addresses and proof of residence for voter registration. The two organizations say the law prohibits Texans from using commercial post office boxes, which include non-profits and sometimes churches.

El Paso County is one of the six counties the two organizations are targeting in their suit, which was filed recently.

“This lawsuit challenges one of those bills, Senate Bill 1111, which imposes vague, onerous restrictions on the voter registration process, chilling political participation and further burdening the abilities of lawful voters to cast their ballots and make their voices heard,” the suit states. “Texas has long struggled with voter turnout, often seeing some of the nation’s lowest rates of electoral participation. The cause of this consistently low voter turnout is clear: the State’s voting laws, which are the most restrictive in the United States.”

The law is set to take effect in September.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will discuss the item on Monday, according to their agenda. The item is listed to be a discussion and action item.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the El Paso County Elections Department to ask if the department has a total number of registered voters using commercial addresses.

