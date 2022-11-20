EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business the following meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED- November 24 and 25

• All County Departments Administrative Offices

• El Paso County Courthouse

OPEN- November 24, Thanksgiving Day

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• All County Parks – 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

OPEN- November 25, Day After Thanksgiving

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.