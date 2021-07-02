El Paso County starts Month of Unity and Healing as anniversary of August 3 mass shooting approaches

Abel Valenzuela, local of El Paso, meditates in front of the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 8, 2019. – The El Paso community is still reeling from the trauma of the mass shooting which left 23 dead and dozens injured. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Judge’s Office and the United Way of El Paso County coordinated this “Month of Unity and Healing” to invite the community to participate and help create acts of kindness and goodwill as we near the 2nd anniversary of August 3 Mass Shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Some local leaders in attendance at today’s kickoff in the El Paso County Courthouse include Ricardo A. Samaniego, El Paso County Judge; Deborah Zuloaga, President and CEO of United Way of El Paso County; and Dr. David Carrasco, Harvard University.

The series of events, conversations and activities will take place from July 3rd to August 3rd. Events will include activities such as healing through education, exercise, art, music, public service, and other creative activities.

There will be a Luminaria Drive-Thru on July 30 & 31 and on August 3 the Healing Garden Unveiling.

To see the calendar of events for the Month of Unity and Healing click here.

