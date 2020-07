EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will donate 100 handmade face masks to the students of Fabens Elementary School.

The project was put together by the wife of one of the El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officials said Mrs. Michelle Reza crafted each face mask with love, care, and fun designs for students when they return to school.

The Sheriff’s Office Community Services Section will deliver the masks when the children return to campus.