Breaking News
8 of 10 people involved in the deadly crash on Paisano named by El Paso Police

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sending out warning about new telephone scam

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pexels

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a new warning about a telephone scam that’s targeting residents throughout El Paso County.

Officials said a caller or callers are claiming to be collecting money for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and/or Sheriff Richard Wiles.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not seeking donations and has not authorized anyone to make calls seeking donations on their behalf.

Authorities said if anyone has been a victim of a scam, they should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

Residents are also being asked to be careful about telephone calls asking for money.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Deadly crash was human smuggling attempt, Border Patrol says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash was human smuggling attempt, Border Patrol says"

U.S. Border Patrol statement on Thursday morning crash in Downtown El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Border Patrol statement on Thursday morning crash in Downtown El Paso"

'The Alaskan' a suspect in 12 Juarez murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Alaskan' a suspect in 12 Juarez murders"

MiLB season officially canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "MiLB season officially canceled"

NMSU suspends activities at training center after student-athletes, staff member test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMSU suspends activities at training center after student-athletes, staff member test positive for COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link