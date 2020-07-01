El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sending out warning about new telephone scam

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a new warning about a telephone scam that’s targeting residents throughout El Paso County.

Officials said a caller or callers are claiming to be collecting money for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and/or Sheriff Richard Wiles.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not seeking donations and has not authorized anyone to make calls seeking donations on their behalf.

Authorities said if anyone has been a victim of a scam, they should report it to their local law enforcement agency.

Residents are also being asked to be careful about telephone calls asking for money.