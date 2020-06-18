El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offender who took off from Transitional Living Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted sex offender.

Officials said that on June 16, Tony Bill Flores absconded from the El Paso Transitional Living Center located at 1650 Horizon Blvd.

Flores is now wanted on a Parole Violation and authorities said an additional charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.

Officials said that Flores is currently on Parole for Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault out of the State of Texas, the victim being a 10-year-old girl.

If you have information on the location of Tony Bill Flores, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.