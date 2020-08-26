El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects accused of breaking into vehicle, stealing credit card

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing a credit card, and using the victim’s card to purchase items at an El Paso Target store.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the Northwest Patrol Station responded to the 300 block of Isaias, in Canutillo, Texas in reference to a Burglary of a Vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies identified a white Ford F-150 that was observed at the scene of the burglary. Authorities then identified the same Ford-150 at the Target store located at 801 Sunland Park.

Officials said the two offenders in the photos were observed in the vehicle and also tried using the victim’s credit card that was reportedly stolen from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information regarding the subjects or the vehicle anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Northwest Patrol Station 915-886-2724 or 9-1-1.