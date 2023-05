EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sherrif’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says Victor Manuel Flores Jr. was last seen by his father on May 1, 2023, at his residence and is believed to be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or dial 911.