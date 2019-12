EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has named the pedestrian killed Monday night in Horizon City.

Samuel Josue Hernandez, 38, died when he was hit at about 6 p.m. by a car going south on Horizon Boulevard, near Bowdoin Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The investigation remains ongoing, no other information is available at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.