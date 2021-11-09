El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigate Socorro hit and run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies continue to investigate a hit and run, after elderly man was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Socorro.

EPSCO deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Socorro Road on Monday aroun 7:30 pm in response to a hit and run.

When they arrived, deputies found a 76-year old man had been hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

No other details have been released, we will update this story as information warrants.

