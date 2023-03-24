EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Sheriff Richard D. Wiles and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office hosted a graduation ceremony for the “Basic Detention Officer Class 23-01” or “The Last Knights”, at Pebble Hills High School on Friday.
A group of individuals were honored for reaching their goal in becoming Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers Friday.
The graduated cadets are as follows:
- Armendariz, Isidoro
- Carrion, Pedro
- Chavira, Erika
- Garcia, Omar
- Huanaco, Nathaniel
- Martinez, Gino
- McCrimmon, Jeremy
- Moreno, Miguel
- Orozco, Edgar
- Ramirez, Alejandro
- Ramirez, Jeffrey
- Rodriguez, Jose
- Sanchez, Alan
- Soll, Emily
- Stubbs, Carlos
- Torres, Angel
- Vesquez, Jose
- Vasquez, Javier