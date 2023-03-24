EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Sheriff Richard D. Wiles and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office hosted a graduation ceremony for the “Basic Detention Officer Class 23-01” or “The Last Knights”, at Pebble Hills High School on Friday.

Sheriff Richard D. Wiles at the graduation ceremony. Courtesy by El Paso County Sherriff’s Office.

A group of individuals were honored for reaching their goal in becoming Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers Friday.

Graduation ceremony. Courtesy by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The graduated cadets are as follows: