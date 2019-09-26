El Paso County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer honored with candlelight vigil

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso community continues to remember fallen corrections officer Joseph Gomez who was killed Sunday night by alleged drunk driver.

The El Paso Sheriff’s Officer’s Association hosted a cookout fundraiser to raise money for the family and to cover funeral expenses.

“All donations are going to go towards funeral costs to help the family he left two little beautiful girls and a little boy,” Jose Mascorro, a detention officer said.

Wednesday evening, a the EPCSOA held a candlelight vigil, coworkers mourned alongside the Gomez family, including his three children.

“I’m still amazed that all these people are here and all these people showed up cause he left an imprint on everyone,” detention officer Josue Mercedes said.

Operation Hope in conjunction with Sunset Funeral Home are covering the funeral expenses. Those services are set for Sunday 5-9 p.m with a vigil starting at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church and the mass will follow on Monday at 11 a.m., following with the burial at the Evergreen East Cemetary.