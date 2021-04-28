El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for two aggravated robberies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Manuel Zavala, 25, in connection with two aggravated robberies.

The EPCSO said on April 24, sheriff deputies were dispatched to a convenience store located on the 900 block of S. Ascension St. in reference to an Aggravated Robbery.

Deputies met with the store employee who stated an unknown man brandished a knife in

a threatening manner and demanded money from the cash register. The subject proceeded to flee

the convenience store before deputies arrived at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, the man was identified as Zavala.

Additionally, Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Zavala as the offender in an additional Aggravated Robbery from the day before on April 23, at another convenience store

located on the 1300 block of Horizon Blvd.



On April 26, deputies found Zavala near a shopping center on the 100 block of S. Darrington Rd. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two counts of Aggravated Robbery totaling $100,000 in bonds.

No other information is available at this time.