El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy, passenger in 2nd vehicle sent to hospital after Horizon City crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County Sheriff Office (EPCSO) Deputy and the passenger of a second vehicle were sent to a loca hospital Saturday after a crash in Horizon City.

According to EPCSO officials, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Ashford St in response to a vehicle accident involving a fellow sheriff’s deputy.

Officials say their preliminary investigation found that the sheriff deputy was traveling south on Ashford Street when a silver Nissan Frontier traveling north turned in front of him, allegedly failing to yield the right-of-way.

The passenger of the Nissan and the deputy were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators are currently investigating the accident.

No further information is available at this time; we will update this story as information warrants.