AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM)- The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved financial assistance Thursday in the amount of nearly two million dollars to the El Paso County.

With the approved funding, the county will construct a concrete-lined channel of over 1,200 feet near Canutillo, an area that is heavily affected by flooding during the monsoon season. According to the TWDB, this plan will be able to carry the capacity of a 100-year flood.

The assistance will result in $1,780,00 in financing and $176,400 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF), a program created to provide funding for drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

Members of the county stated the money will be used for the planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a flood mitigation project.