EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County has received the Leading the Way Platinum award which is the highest level of recognition.

The 2022 Leading the Way reward is from the Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award program. The El Paso County is being recognized for its strong commitment in improving the health of its employees. The County features a comprehensive well-being strategy designed to engage employees who become passionate about their health. The Aetna Workplace Well-Being award is the culmination of El Paso County employees’ desire to live healthier, more active lives and make well-being a priority.

The County’s workplace well-being program is said to focus on creating and maintaining an active

lifestyle, mental health awareness and treatment. The program is also said to focus on group/individual exercise programs, incentives for gym memberships, and no-cost employee primary care visits.

“I’m proud to be part of an entity that emphasizes well-being for its employees. Our well-being program is as much a part of our culture as the services we provide. It’s simply part of the way we do business.” Betsy C. Keller, Chief Administrator

