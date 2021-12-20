El Paso County re-opens Senior Centers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with El Paso County announced the full re-opening of the senior centers to pre-pandemic status.

Via a news release, officials share that seniors “can now enjoy a full day of social activities and companionship with their daily noontime dine-in meal. ”

After providing the opportunity for all our senior center participants to get boosted, the El Paso County Community Services Department with guidance from Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City-County Health Authority, have fully reopened Fabens, Montana Vista, San Elizario, Clint, and Canutillo senior centers… el paso county

Officials said the centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. They add that staff will monitor this reopening closely in connection with community spread.

The Community Services Department continues to strongly encourage all senior participants to wear their mask when not consuming drinks or food. Signs are also posted to encourage mask wearing at all sites.

If El Paso County is informed of a positive case and potential exposure, services will be discontinued temporarily at the exposed site and the City-County Health Department will be notified for contact tracing.

Operations will resume as soon as the necessary and recommended quarantine periods end and when safe to do so.

Below is a list of all County-run Senior Centers and their hours of operation:

Fabens 201 NE Camp St. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clint 200 N. San Elizario 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

San Elizario 1556 San Elizario Rd. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Montana Vista 14664 Gregg 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canutillo 7351 Bosque Rd. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

