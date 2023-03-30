EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two free community clean up events on Saturday, April 1, in East El Paso and Canutillo.

This event will allow El Paso county residents to dispose of unwanted items while making a difference in the community.

The drop off locations are:

• East Montana located at 14698 Van Lane

• Canutillo (Gallegos Park) located at 7351 Bosque Road

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence is allowed.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailers will not be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

In addition, some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, you can contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.