El Paso County pools closed for summer, new City water parks eye a 2021 opening

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of El Paso Pools ready to open Memorial Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday, El Paso County Commissioners voted to close County-run pools, including Ascarate, Fabens, and Gallegos for the entire summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 1, the City of El Paso announced they will not be opening their new resort-style water parks as expected in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The projects are part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond project and are currently under construction. They include four water parks across the city, in Far East, the Lower Valley, East-Central, and Northeast El Paso.

The City now says a 2021 opening date is expected. El Pasoans who purchased season passes as part of a promotion through the City around the Holidays should be receiving refunds within the next 35 days.

El Paso also operates 10 indoor pools which are typically open year round and four outdoor aquatic centers open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Due to the City’s Stay Home, Work Safe Order, indoor pools are closed until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine grads on to residencies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine grads on to residencies"

Coronavirus Update: Monday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Update: Monday Night"

Columbus residents have mixed feelings about temporary housing for border-wall workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Columbus residents have mixed feelings about temporary housing for border-wall workers"

Border Wall construction continues east of Columbus, N.M.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall construction continues east of Columbus, N.M."

4.6.20 ACLU LAWSUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "4.6.20 ACLU LAWSUIT"

Message from the mayor of Laredo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Message from the mayor of Laredo"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link