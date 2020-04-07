El Paso County pools closed for summer, new City water parks eye a 2021 opening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday, El Paso County Commissioners voted to close County-run pools, including Ascarate, Fabens, and Gallegos for the entire summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 1, the City of El Paso announced they will not be opening their new resort-style water parks as expected in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. The projects are part of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond project and are currently under construction. They include four water parks across the city, in Far East, the Lower Valley, East-Central, and Northeast El Paso.

The City now says a 2021 opening date is expected. El Pasoans who purchased season passes as part of a promotion through the City around the Holidays should be receiving refunds within the next 35 days.

El Paso also operates 10 indoor pools which are typically open year round and four outdoor aquatic centers open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Due to the City’s Stay Home, Work Safe Order, indoor pools are closed until further notice.