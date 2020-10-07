El Paso County officials request Gov. Abbott to delay further reopenings due to spike of COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County officials are requesting to delay the further reopening of businesses and bars due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

El Paso County Judge Riccardo A. Samaniego sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

In the message to the governor, Judge Samaniego said there are concerns about the high number of COVID-19 patients in El Paso hospitals.

According to the El Paso Department of Public Health, 15-percent of COVID-19 patients in El Paso are hospitalized. Health officials also report that the seven-day positivity rate is at 10.71-percent. The governor has previously state that if the positivity rate rose above 10-percent then the State of Texas would take action to mitigate the spread of the virus.

You can read the full letter below: