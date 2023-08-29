EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4th. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, September 5th.



El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the following meeting in regular session on Monday, September 11th, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED

• All County Department’s Administrative Offices

• El Paso County Courthouse

• Commissioners Court

OPEN

• Ascarate Golf Course – 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• All County Parks – 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

o Ascarate Park Parking – Sept. 2nd & 3rd

▪ $5 cash only (5:30 a.m. – 9:59 a.m.)

▪ $10 cash only (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. due to Brightside Music Festival)

o Ascarate Park Parking – Sept. 4th

▪ $5 cash only (All Day)

• All County Pools – 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

o Ascarate Pool, 6900 Delta, El Paso, TX, 79905

o Gallegos Pool, 7361 Bosque Rd., Canutillo, TX, 79835

o Fabens Pool, 526 NE G Ave., Fabens, TX, 79838



For more information, please visit epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.