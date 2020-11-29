An El Paso County Detention Bureau transport van sits in the Medical Examiners parking lot, surrounded by four mobile morgue trailers in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. – Inmates on work release are assisting the medical examiners office to relieve pressure during the recent spike in coronavirus deaths. Due to a recent spike in coronavirus deaths, El Paso County officials have brought in five mobile morgue trailers with five more on standby. Within the past 48 hours there have been 45 recorded COVID-19 deaths (Photo by Justin HAMEL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso County is starting to move the refrigerated mobile morgue trailers to an undisclosed location, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Samaniego told KTSM in a text message the plan was to move the trailers to a new logistic site and therefore eventually leave a few at the Medical Examiner’s Office.

There are 13 total mobile morgues in use, however not all are up to capacity according to Samaniego.

He said any new bodies should start going to the new site.

On Tuesday, the county judge said in a press conference, the County was working on building a temporary cooler in the inside of a warehouse.

El Paso County, the City of El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management and BorderRac have all been working together to plan for the management of this facility.