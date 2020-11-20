El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office seeking to hire morgue attendants immediately

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the El Paso County Commissioners Court authorized hiring several temporary morgue attendants due to the increase in COVID-19-related deaths in El Paso.

The morgue attendants are needed immediately and will work at the Medical Examiner’s Office. The County is seeking to hire enough staff to rotate assignments and shifts throughout the week and weekend.

Morgue attendants will be provided with maximum PPE, and will receive a COVID-19 test before starting. Morgue attendants are tasked with physically moving those who have died of complications related to COVID-19 infections. Applicants must be able to lift between 100 pounds to 400 lbs., with assistance.

The application process is now open and will close as soon as all the positions are full. To see a detailed job description, along with a list of requirements, and to apply, visit jobs.epcounty.com.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, inmates at the County Detention Facility have been assisting the El Paso Medical examiner with the overflow of bodies at the morgue.

Latest Headlines