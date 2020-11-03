El Paso County law enforcement agencies issue citations in response to shutdown violations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Following El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s order to shut down non-essential businesses for two weeks in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso County Constable’s Office said they began citing those in violation.

A spokesman with the County Constable’s office reported deputies conducted 69 Covid-enforcement checks on residential areas and businesses, issued 86 verbal warnings and 26 citations.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to over 50 calls over the Halloween weekend and issued 8 citations to individuals.

One local restaurant owner said they were cited by the Constable’s Office after facing confusion on whether to stay open or not.

The Don Carbon, a family-owned restaurant, said its Anthony location was shut down for dine-in over the weekend.

Tania Peregrino, a co-founder of the restaurant, said they had voluntarily stayed closed for dine-in for weeks before the County Judge’s order. They recently reopened, with the investment of a sanitation system, just when the shutdown was announced.

“We gave the instruction to our managers to close the dine-in locations we had opened but the next day we saw big chains and other businesses still open so we decided to reopen,” Peregrino said.

However, that decision was met with a citation.

“It’s just confusing and hard for us business owners because we don’t want to break the law but we need clear instructions on what to do,” Peregrino said.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo had said the County Judge’s orders were a violation of Governor Greg Abbott’s state-wide mandate allowing businesses to open at limited capacity.

Peregrino said she wanted to give a voice to small business owners who may not be able to operate the business with a curbside option only.

“We want to be treated as the big retail stores are being treated, we are taking precautions even better than them,” Peregrino said.

“We are covering everything that is in the order, from properly wearing a mask, social distancing, so we are not targeting one specific area,” Oscar Ugarte, Constable Precinct 1, said.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said during Monday’s Commissioner’s Court, it couldn’t afford to respond to calls within the City due to resources. County Constable’s Office has jurisdiction in the City.

To help with that, Commissioners voted to allocate $250,000 of CARES Acts funds to pay enforcement action.

“There’s Constable’s that are in the city, strictly in the city, they are enforcing and trying to reach out to the El Paso Police Department to let them know that we are enforcing within the city,” Samaniego said.