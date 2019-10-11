El Paso County Judge delivers his first State of the County address

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego delivered his first State of the County address this afternoon.

During the address, Judge Samaniego spoke about some of the County’s plans and project proposals for El Paso.

According to County Judge Samaniego, the El Paso County is nationally recognized for its judiciary system.

El Paso has launched a program called “Project Chance”, which focuses on providing in-jail-re-entry programs to inmates before they are released, Samaniego said.

Judge Samaniego also said the purpose of the program is to reduce the chances of inmates going back to jail after they have been released.

El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, said this will benefit both inmates and taxpayers.

“Anything we can do to reintegrate them back into our community by providing them opportunities whether that be education or job training, this is ultimately good for taxpayers because it will be less costly when it comes to incarceration”, said County Commissioner Perez.