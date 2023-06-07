EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Works is hosting two FREE community clean-up events on Saturday, June 10th from 8 a.m. to Noon (or until capacity). This event is part of a series of community cleanups the department will host from April to August. The cleanup event allows El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items while making a difference in their community.

The drop-off locations are:

• Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838

• Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

• Tires

o A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

o Only 5 tires per residence.

o Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

o Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires,

and tires with rims.

• Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste

o One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash.

o Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

o Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video

games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs, and DVD players.

o CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.



This event is FREE and open to the residents of El Paso County. Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.