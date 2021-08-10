El Paso County hosts cleanup event for residents to dispose of household waste

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free clean up events when residents can get rid of unwanted items, including tires. The events are set for Saturday, August 14 from 8:00am to Noon (or until capacity).

The following will be drop off locations:

Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, Fabens, Texas 79838

Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd. Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted

Only 5 tires per residence

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller

Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste:

One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash

Includes furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players

CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted

This event is free and open to the residents of El Paso County. Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival.

For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015