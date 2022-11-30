EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Moms on Board, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the First All-Abilities Playground in El Paso County.

The official ceremony was held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Gallegos Park in Canutillo, Texas.

Gallegos Park is the first of three All-Abilities Playgrounds to be completed for El Paso County.

The two remaining playgrounds are set to be completed in 2023 at Ascarate and Risinger

Parks. Gallegos Park broke ground in early spring of 2022 and was completed in less than a

year.

An All-Abilities Playground is a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children

of all ages and abilities. They are designed to promote the healthy development of all

children’s physical, social, cognitive, and sensory abilities. The All-Abilities Playground funding is part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Local Parks Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant, which was awarded to the County Parks and Recreation Department in early 2019.