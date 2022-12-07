EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is holding a series of public meetings with one tonight at 6 to discuss major capital planning efforts for the next few years.

The public meetings will include a detailed discussion on the County options to finance critical public safety infrastructure and quality of life infrastructure in the next several years.

A meeting is happening Wednesday night at 6 both in person and virtually. People can go in-person at the EPCC NW Campus Flexitorium, Room A122, located at 6701 S. Desert Blvd.

It’s also happening virtually from the El Paso County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom at the same time.

Various capital financing tools to be discussed include the use of Certificates of Obligation Bonds, Tax Anticipation Notes, and General Obligation Bonds.

As recently discussed by the Commissioners Court, the County is considering a possible intent to

issues Certificates of Obligation to finance multiple essential projects that are critical for the County’s ability to fund general operational needs, including public safety and transportation projects. The proposed 2023 Certificate of Obligation issuance is not projected to raise the County’s current tax rate, according to the county.

For more information and other meeting dates, view the flyer below:

The public may also email comments or questions to CapitalPlanning@epcounty.com