EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15.

San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly renovated park will include a learner loop, obstacle area with mounds, rocks, logs, and other natural and/or manufactured features. Signage, fencing and public bathrooms will be added. The County accepted a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Recreation Trails Grant in the amount of $490,000.

