El Paso County expects to open Ascarate Golf Course on Friday

County looks to open Ascarate Golf Course on Friday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is expected to reopen the Ascarate Golf Course by Friday.

Members of the commissioners court said as long as the region continues to see a decline in the hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients, the course can open. Commissioners also asked that social distancing rules be implemented.

Betsy Keller, the county chief administrator, asked if the course could be opened during their Monday meeting.

It is unclear what rules may be implemented but social distancing is expected to be a part of the reopening. Readers should check the county’s website for details.