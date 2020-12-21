El Paso County encourages ‘Treecycling’ your live-potted Christmas trees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the public’s help in recycling their live potted trees this season, “Treecycle.” Beginning December 26 to January 7, El Paso County residents will be able to drop off their live-potted trees at Ascarate Park’s Maintenance Shop at no cost.
Treecycling is an easy way to return a renewable and natural resource back to the environment instead of disposing of it in a landfill, where decomposition rates are slowed due to the lack of oxygen. By accepting live-potted trees after the holidays, El Paso County will plant them across other County-owned facilities.
Ascarate Park will be accepting the live-potted holiday trees at their maintenance yard located inside the park. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, and tinsel from the tree before dropping it off.
Ascarate Park Maintenance Yard
ONLY live-potted trees will be accepted
- 6900 Delta Dr.
- December 26, 2020 – January 7, 2021
- 7:00 am – 4:00 pm
For more information, residents can visit www.epcountyparks.com