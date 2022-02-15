EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting is underway in El Paso County, and the El Paso County Elections Department says a they saw over 2,000 voters on Monday, February 14 , the first day of early voting.

“It’s a little lower than we’ve had in the past in 2018, but were hoping in the remaining period that it will continue to increase,” said Lisa Wise, El Paso County Elections Administrator.

Voters can go to any polling location during early voting which lasts until February 25, and election day is on March 1.

El Pasoans could be seen going into polling locations on Tuesday, the second day of early voting.

“I choose to vote early because I don’t like to put things off to the side I don’t want to come when there’s longer lines as you can see right now there’s not to many people so I think right now is the best time to vote,” said El Paso Voter Dylan Thomas.

“I like just the fact that I have more time, I’m a teacher so going after school the lines get long things like that so it’s easier to go early,” said El Paso Voter Sabrina Moses.

As for mail in ballots, on the first day of early voting the elections department received 165 Democratic mail in ballots that still need to be verified and go through a process before being counted, and zero Republican mail in ballots.

“We did not get receive any ballots from the republican party yesterday, any returned now I believe they’ve only had about 160 request so we should start to see those being returned this week, I think that might have just been an anomaly that there were none in the stack from yesterday,” said Wise.

The deadline to request a mail in ballot is February 18.

“We haven’t stopped dealing with applications were still getting those but were getting ballots back now that were beginning to process in anticipation of election day,” said Wise.

However, a total of 1,300 mail in ballots have been rejected, 1,100 of those under Texas new voting law SB-1 that require mail in ballot applicants to provide valid drivers license number and the last four digits of their social security number and those numbers must match their voter registration record.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.