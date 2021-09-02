El Paso County Elections Department holds ‘I voted’ sticker design contest for middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso middle school students can have their design on 2022 “I voted” stickers for El Paso County. The stickers will be handed out during Early Voting and on Election Day during the 2022 elections.

Middle school students can submit their designs by Oct. 28. A first-, second- and third-place design will be selected.

“The El Paso County Elections Department is excited to extend this contest to El Paso County middle school students and continue to encourage youth involvement in the electoral process,” said Elections Administrator Lisa Wise.

To submit a design, a parental consent form must be completed and sent to epelections@epcounty.com by 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2021. For more information, visit epcountyvotes.com.

