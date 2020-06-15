El Paso County deputies arrest wanted man out of Wisconsin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a subject out of Wisconsin who was wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to a release, the Depere Police Department requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to locate Daniel Jackson, 36, in El Paso County.

After an investigation, El Paso deputies received information which led them to find Jackson at a residence in the 6000 block of Dona Beatriz.

Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Fugitive from Justice and is awaiting extradition back to Green Bay, Wisconsin.