El Paso County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday ‘out of abundance of caution’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Courthouse will be closed for two days next week as a precautionary safety measure ahead of and on Inauguration Day.

The courthouse will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday out of an abundance of caution for the safety of County facilities and employees, according to a news release.

Employees who work at the courthouse will be allowed to work remotely during those two days.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said that while there have been no threats to the courthouse, he would rather be safe than sorry.

The FBI El Paso Division has not received any threats to the El Paso area but continues to be on heightened alert and requests the public’s assistance. On Friday, Special Agent in Charge Luis Quesada released a statement on the safety measures being taken locally following last week’s violent attack inside the U.S. Capitol.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region,” wrote Quesada. “This is all part of the effort to ensure the safety of our communities.”