El Paso County Commissioners postpones $92 million U.S. Marshal Service contract

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A $92 million contract renewal with the U.S. Marshal Service and El Paso County over detention services

Wallace Hardgrove said the U.S. Marshal Service is still reviewing the contract and wants a one week extension.

The commissioners unanimously voted to postpone the vote on the contract a week.

If approved, the agreement would set the largest rate increase for charges per day the county has seen in recent history, according to county documents. A proposed increase of $80 to $101 per day would be a 26.25 percent change resulting in an annual increase of revenue of $4.8 million annually, according to county documents.

The county estimates the fiscal impact will be $92 million over a four-year term.

The county can renegotiate the rate every three years. The court hired a firm this time to help negotiate.

Revenue produced from the county’s agreement with the federal government is the county’s third largest source of revenue behind property and sales taxes, according to county documents.