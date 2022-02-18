EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court is behind a revived effort to provide residents who cannot get a drivers license, with a municipal identification service.

A similar initiative was derailed by a narrow City Council vote in 2017 when former mayor Dee Margo broke a tie that would’ve established a municipal identification card program. He also claimed it would be too expensive.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said during a commissioners court meeting on Thursday that the city’s support would be important in getting the service established.

“I think we really need the city to step forth on the cost,” Samaniego said.

The court selected commissioners David Stout and Carl Robinson to work with county staff in developing the program and assisting in outreach.

