EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioner David Stout has been appointed chairman appointed chairman of the National Association of Counties’ Immigration Reform Task Force.

“Counties have an important role to play in welcoming immigrants and managing issues that may arise, from health and public safety to economic development,” Stout said. “I’m proud that in El Paso, we have established the Office of New Americans, and are working on community IDs, just to give two examples of El Paso County’s leadership.”

NACo’s Immigration Reform Task Force (IRTF) provides a forum for county officials from across the nation to discuss the impact of federal immigration policy on local governments and communities, and to engage with federal decision makers on matters related to immigration.

In addition to his appointment to the Immigration Reform Task Force, Commissioner Stout is a member of the Healthy Counties Advisory Board, International Economic

Development Task Force and Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC).

“El Paso County is a large urban county with many similarities to other large counties, but also is unique because of our position on the border, which only a handful of counties in the U.S. share,” Stout said. “Participation in LUCC allows me to compare and contrast to bring home ideas and resources.”

The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, serving nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees.

