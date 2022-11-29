EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County is calling on local artists to submit proposals for a mural project at the El Paso County Coliseum to help celebrate its 88th anniversary.

The county announced a mural project that will be on the coliseum wall facing Delta Drive. Local artists are encouraged to submit proposals to the county’s Economic Development Department by Dec. 1.

“We want to take this opportunity to conceptionalize the history of the coliseum and how El Paso connects to broader history in recognizing how the border community played in history and at the same time, celebrate the icons and legends of music that put on shows at the coliseum,” County Commissioner David Stout said.

The project was announced earlier this month when the county kicked off its “Corazón, Historia, y Raíces” series of heritage and cultural events, highlighting the hidden histories of El Paso.

“El Paso neighborhoods South of I-10 produced so much of the art, culture, and entrepreneurship that makes up not only El Paso, but everywhere El Pasoans have been,” Stout said.

