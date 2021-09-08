El Paso County breaks ground for all-abilities playgrounds

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso leaders will be breaking ground on new playgrounds designed for children of all ages and all-abilities.

The groundbreaking will held Thursday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Gallegos Park in Canutillo.

This is part of a collaborative project between the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department and Moms on Board.

“You know it’s very important that children, all children no matter their capabilities or disabilities can play together because it helps everyone grow and it helps the community grow.” said Adrianne Moody, Co-founder of Moms on Board.

The all accessible playgrounds will be built at three county parks which includes Gallegos in Canutillo, Risinger in Fabens, and in Ascarate park.

“It’s what this community does, right? When we something that is really needed and we see something that will do good. That will help others in our community, this community always steps up.” said David Stout, Commissioner for Precinct 2.

They are designed to promote the healthy development of all children’s physical, social, cognitive, and sensory abilities.

The all-abilities playground funding is part of Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Local Parks Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant, which was awarded to County Parks and Recreation in early 2019.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.