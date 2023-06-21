EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County announced that on May 23, 2023, the Commissioners Court unanimously approved and appointed the first Women’s Commission members that will serve a two-year term beginning May 23, 2023, through May 22, 2025.

The newly developed Women’s Commission will serve as an advisory body to the Commissioners Court and the County’s Chief Administrator. They will be the coordinating body for activities, education, and information relating to the special interests, needs, and concerns of the women of El Paso County.

The individual members below were selected by each member of the Commissioners Court:

• Dr. Christina Paz – County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

• Teresa M. Chavira – Commissioner Carlos Leon, Pct. 1

• Andi Tiscareno – Commissioner David Stout, Pct. 2

• Perla Galindo – Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Pct. 3

• Dorothy M. Byrd – Commissioner Sergio Coronado, Pct. 4

Additionally, the Commissioners Court voted to appoint two (2) additional at-large members which brings the County’s Women’s Commission to a seven-member advisory commission. The two (2) at-large members include:

• Hon. Linda Chew

• Xochitl Rodriguez

The Women’s Commission is committed to advancing and empowering women and girls to unleash extraordinary economic, academic, policy, social, parity, and equity growth in El Paso.