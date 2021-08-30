El Paso County adopts 2022 budget, reduces tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court reduced its current tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

The commissioners court’s vote ensures El Paso County residents will not see increases in their tax bills this year. Commissioners pointed to the global pandemic as a reason for not increasing the effective tax rate in 2022.

Next year’s budget includes $463.2 million with $11.5 million allocated for stormwater improvements throughout the county. The budget also includes nearly $1 million for rural transit expansion and $9 million for mobility projects.

The tax rate was reduced to $0.470 cents per $100 taxable property valuations to ensure residents will not experience the impact of increased valuations of residential properties.

“We must not forget that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and that many of our residens are still suffering financially,” Commissioner of Precinct 3 Iliana Holguin said. “It is clear that El Paso County families still need help, and now is definitely not the time to increase the tax burden on our citizens.”

Part of the county’s 2022 budget includes close to $1 million in rental assistance to families experiencing difficulty due to COVID-19 and another $1 million in utility assistance.