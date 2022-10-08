EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club will be having their annual Shine Car Show at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive.

The Shine Car Show will be located on 1985 George Dieter. The club will be raising donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization and contribute their time and efforts to support the El Paso community. The club is said to give out scholarships to local high school students, help out the Veterans of Foreign Wars and help out all local nonprofit organizations that help out the underprivileged local community.

Courtey of the El Paso Corvette Club.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.