El Paso Convention Center to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Convention Center will be a new vaccination site, city health leaders said during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the El Paso Department of Public Health and Office of Emergency Management said it will be able to vaccinate up to 10,000 El Pasoans a day.

Officials gave a COVID-19 update before offering media a bird’s eye view of the vaccination site.

At last check, about 328,000 residents are registered for vaccine appointments. However, with more El Pasoans receiving vaccines, City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza is reminding the community to remain cautious.

“We have seen an increase in the number of cases that have come after the spring break,” he said. “Many people traveled, many people gathered and we want to remind the community: please take the precautions necessary that we have been recommending.”

Ocaranza said testing sites are still open and encourages anyone who travels or gathers over the Easter holiday to get tested.