EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- The president of the nation's largest Hispanic organization accused President Donald Trump of inspiring radical hatred and said the president bears partial blame for Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.

"His manifesto shows that (accused shooter Patrick Crusius) said it was the 'invasion of Texas by Hispanics' that was the motivation for him to drive 10 hours from Allen, Texas, to target innocent women and children here," said Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). "That inspiration comes from the White House. The blood lies on the hands of President Trump and the administration for saying things like 'we're going to build a wall,' 'that's a place infested with vermin,' 'they're all rapists and murderers.'"