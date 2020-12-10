El Paso company creates fundraiser to buy iPads for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Oscar Arrieta Tablet Initiative started on Thursday to collect $150,000 for iPads to help nurses and patients stay in communication with family members.

Many patients don’t have access to technology to be able to contact their loved ones, so nurses often provide their own phones to give them a chance to communicate with family — and sometimes even to say their last goodbyes.

This is why Oscar Arrieta Agency is collaborating with the University Medical Center Foundation to provide an iPad for every health care worker.

Estela Casas, executive director of the UMC Foundation, said these gadgets won’t only help patients talk to their family, but also be helpful for nurses.

“This will be a new tool for health care workers so they can communicate when a family member can’t make it in, or they’re running late or when the doctor shows up and it’s 5 o’clock in the morning or 11 o’clock at night and no one is there,” said Casas, explaining how this will be a link to family members even beyond COVID-19.

The Gofundme fundraiser started Thursday with an initial $10,000 donation from the Oscar Arrieta Agency and a $10,000 grant from the Allstate foundation. The fundraising goal is to reach $150,000.

You can make a donation by clicking here.

