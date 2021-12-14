El Paso Community Foundation’s virtual “Spirit of Giving” continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Christmas holiday approaches, officials with the El Paso Community Foundation remind residents that “It is better to give than receive.”

The foundation’s annual Spirit of Giving continues – with their virtual tree live at spiritofgiving.epcf.org. The tree adorned with snowflake-shaped tags bearing the stories of boys, girls, men and women in need, people who are served by more than two dozen area nonprofits.

Donors simply click the tag of the story that moves you, pay for the item, and the El Paso Community Foundation will ensure that it is delivered.

With the 33rd annual Spirit of Giving well underway, officials with the El Paso Community Foundation are hoping that this year’s program is no different from prior years.

Officials share that over the last 32 years, generous El Pasoans have anonymously donated more than 63,000 gifts to children, elderly, and people with special needs, people who might otherwise go without a gift this holiday season.

